Without grant funding currently bolstering employee pay at Lufkin ISD, the district is expecting to look over a funding cliff next summer, superintendent Lynn Torres told the board of trustees Tuesday.
That announcement followed an agreement to modify pay for summer programs so employees working this summer would continue to be paid the same as they were during the regular school year. For example, student workers assisting with after-school and summer programs were being paid $12 per hour for the same work during the school year. The board’s approved plan would cut that pay to $8 per hour for those students, despite them doing the same work.
