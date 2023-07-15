Moving at liberty, Shrimp ’N Grits sidestepped to the left, stepped forward, moved backward and then sidestepped back to the right based on the movements of trainer Elizabeth Deden.

The trainer is preparing the horse to compete in the South Carolina TIP Challenge in September. Trainer Incentive Program Challenges are competitions that allow competitors to showcase the talents of their wild horses or burros. Liberty training relates to any work done with horses while they’re loose, without a rope or reins, so they have the freedom to move around at will.

