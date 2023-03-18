Yellow Jack (Carlos Bautista), left, represents yellow fever while The Forgotten, a group of orphan victims, draw Anna Landry (Kierston Conn), center, into the cemetery as Huntington High School drama students perform “Lafayette No. 1,” a short drama by Mandy Conner.
Yellow Jack (Carlos Bautista), left, represents yellow fever while The Forgotten, a group of orphan victims, draw Anna Landry (Kierston Conn), center, into the cemetery as Huntington High School drama students perform “Lafayette No. 1,” a short drama by Mandy Conner.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Julien Poydras (Justin Onorato), left, has an exchange with Lizzy Landry (Kassandra Anderson) as Huntington High School drama students perform “Lafayette No. 1.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Lizzy Landry (Kassandra Anderson), left, and her mother Anna Landry (Kierston Conn) share a moment as Huntington High School drama students perform “Lafayette No. 1.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.