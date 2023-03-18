HUNTINGTON — The One Act Play cast at Huntington High School will advance to bi-district competition in Woodville today with their performance of “Lafayette No. 1.”

The play, written by former Waco teacher Mandy Conner, imagines a series of events that could have taken place in New Orleans during the yellow fever epidemic in 1817.

Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.

