If you’ve been itching to grab your stick horse and lope around the Expo Center during the Angelina County Fair, your wait is almost over. This year’s event offers plenty of opportunities for city slickers and veteran cowboys to get some up-close experience in agriculture.

The 74th annual event kicks off Monday, March 20, with competitions that test skills ranging from marksmanship to how well you executed Aunt Martha’s secret cheesecake recipe.

Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.