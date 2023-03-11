Ryleee Blacksher, 17, and her cow “Malika” took Breed Champion at the Buckle Bash Heifer Show during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
Hudson High School student McKenna Cole, 15, waits to show her steer, Festus, which is named after an old Western movie she and her grandpa used to watch, during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
Students and their animals compete in the Market Hog Show during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Dalton Morton shows his grand champion steer during the auction at the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Kenzie Lawrence took first place honors in Junior Showmanship in the Market Goat Show during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Raylee Young poses with her market hog “Fillup” before the Market Hog Show during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Students herd their cattle around the arena during the Market Steer Show at the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Barrett Youngblood, 13, took Best of Show at the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Students showing rabbits line up behind the pens as the judging begins during the 2022 Angelina County Fair Family & Consumer Science Show at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
If you’ve been itching to grab your stick horse and lope around the Expo Center during the Angelina County Fair, your wait is almost over. This year’s event offers plenty of opportunities for city slickers and veteran cowboys to get some up-close experience in agriculture.
The 74th annual event kicks off Monday, March 20, with competitions that test skills ranging from marksmanship to how well you executed Aunt Martha’s secret cheesecake recipe.
