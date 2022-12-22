Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter has closed until further notice while it deals with several cases of canine distemper virus, according to Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The viral disease has caused the shelter to close in the past. It is highly contagious and currently has no known cure, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Animals that contract this disease have a high mortality rate and can infect other animals for up to two to three months if they survive.
