Lufkin ISD trustees on Thursday celebrated several students’ academic and extracurricular achievements.

Lufkin High School students Allie Pierce and Alyssa Kitchens were honored for advancing to the Texas All-State Choir and the Texas All-State Band, respectively. To make it to state, Allie — who sings alto — had to go through region, pre-area and area competitions. Alyssa — who plays the clarinet — had to go through region and area competitions to make it to state. Both girls competed at state Feb. 8.

