Lufkin High School STEM 4 students Alex Haney and Hannah Spikes are advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. Their engineering project is ‘‘Degradation of Polyurethane and Polyethylene with Pestalotiopsis microspora with an At-Home Device.’’
Anson Adams is one of eight STEM 4 students from Lufkin High School advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. Anson’s systems software project is ‘‘Creating a Mobile Application to Reduce Food Waste from Restaurants and Grocery Stores.’’
Lufkin High School STEM 4 student Carlos Perez is advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. His earth and environment project is ‘‘How much of the trash polluting the creeks of Lufkin High School are point source pollutants?’’
Lufkin High School STEM 4 students Halli Kruse and Jeslin Koruth are advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. Their microbiology project is ‘‘The Comparison of the Effects of Ayurvedic Medicine (Eastern Medicine) to Common Antibiotics (Western Medicine) on E.coli.’’
Lufkin High School STEM 4 student Sree Karnati is advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. His biochemistry project is ‘‘Implementing Chitosan into Textiles for Anti-Microbial Effects.’’
Alyssa Kitchens is one of eight STEM 4 students from Lufkin High School advancing to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair. Her plant sciences project is ‘‘Nitrogen Fixation in Legumes.’’
Lufkin ISD trustees on Thursday celebrated several students’ academic and extracurricular achievements.
Lufkin High School students Allie Pierce and Alyssa Kitchens were honored for advancing to the Texas All-State Choir and the Texas All-State Band, respectively. To make it to state, Allie — who sings alto — had to go through region, pre-area and area competitions. Alyssa — who plays the clarinet — had to go through region and area competitions to make it to state. Both girls competed at state Feb. 8.
