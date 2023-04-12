A Lufkin man was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment and three other patients were taken to a local hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on state Highway 103 west in which a pickup caught fire and burned, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jarvis Hughes, 43, was transported to a Tyler hospital by medical helicopter after the crash, which occurred around 6 p.m., the report states. A passenger traveling with Jarvis was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment.
