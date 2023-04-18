A Lufkin man and his wife “are doing a lot better,” according to a family member, after both were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash on state Highway 103 west last week.
Jarvis Hughes, 43, was transported to a Tyler hospital by medical helicopter after the crash, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hughes’ wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment.
