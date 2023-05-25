An Lufkin man found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact in 2018 will spend 10 years in state prison after failing to complete the terms of his probation, according to a ruling Wednesday by state District Judge Bob Inselmann in the 217th District Court. The offense is a second-degree felony.
Roger Allen Whinery pleaded guilty in 2018 to inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl on two occasions in early June 2017. Whinery was arrested Nov. 12, 2017, and was held in the Angelina County Jail until the sentencing hearing Oct. 4, 2018.
