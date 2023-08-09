Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters, from the left, Angela Spence, Tina Alexander-Sellers, principal Tarsha Henderson and Olivia Wilson rolled out the red carpet for students arriving Tuesday at Trout Primary for the first day of school.
Emberly Foster holds tight to her parents’ hands Tuesday as she arrives at Garrett Primary for the first day of school.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Zander Marinez, 4, arrives at Garrett Primary Tuesday ready for the first day of school in Lufkin.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
DeMarquez Moreland, 4, starts the first day of school with his best foot forward Tuesday at Garrett Primary.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Twins Caiven, left, and Caiden Hunt, 4, are all smiles Tuesday for the first day of school at Garrett Primary.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
LESLIE NEMEC/The Lufkin Daily News
Kindergardner Carsten Teel and mom Ashley Berry make their way down the red carpet Tuesday on the first day of school at Trout Primary.
LESLIE NEMEC/The Lufkin Daily News
Kindergartner Jayden Coutee is greeted by principal Tarsha Henderson one the first day of school Tuesday at Trout Primary.
