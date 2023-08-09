Lufkin students returned to campus Tuesday sporting new backpacks and fancy new kicks.

At Trout Primary, it was Tarsha Henderson’s first day as principal, so her sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta turned out in force make some of Lufkin’s youngest scholars feel welcome.

Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.

Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.