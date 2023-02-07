A Lufkin teen was taken to an out-of-town hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday at King’s Row Mobile Home Park, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Around 4 p.m. Katie Simpson, 19, of Lufkin, was traveling south in a 2020 Cadillac SUV when a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driven by Hayley Leviness, 26, of Zavalla, failed to yield to the Cadillac at a private drive and struck it, the report states. The Cadillac then overturned in the northbound lane, ejecting the driver.
