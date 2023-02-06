The city of Lufkin is considering permitting two new ambulance services to work in city limits after complaints from both hospitals regarding ambulance response times, fire chief Jesse Moody wrote in a memorandum to the city council.
The delay in response times was on both emergency and non-emergency transfers, and neither of the two companies currently operating in Lufkin can add capacity, Moody wrote. Two ambulance companies applied to provide non-emergency ambulance services, Texan Ambulance Company and City Ambulance company.
