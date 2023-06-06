LDN Property Tax

Lufkin’s City Council today will consider approving an ordinance providing a homestead exemption for the primary residence of all Lufkin residents.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the council’s chambers at Lufkin City Hall.

Valerie Reddell's email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you