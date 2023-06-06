Lufkin’s City Council today will consider approving an ordinance providing a homestead exemption for the primary residence of all Lufkin residents.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the council’s chambers at Lufkin City Hall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lufkin’s City Council today will consider approving an ordinance providing a homestead exemption for the primary residence of all Lufkin residents.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the council’s chambers at Lufkin City Hall.
Valerie Reddell's email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.