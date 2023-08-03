Cedar Creek crash

A Richmond man and his child passenger were transported to a Lufkin hospital Wednesday evening after their vehicle struck a guard rail and overturned into Cedar Creek on state Highway 94, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

 Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

The driver, Sammie Ray Garner, of Richmond, and his child passenger were taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment after the accident, the report states. 

