A 50-year-old man and a 7-year-old child were transported to a Lufkin hospital Wednesday evening after their vehicle struck a guard rail and overturned into Cedar Creek on state Highway 94, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver, Sammie Ray Garner, of Richmond, and his child passenger were taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment after the accident, the report states.
