Michael Rodriguez, left, charged in the September 2021 beating deaths of two Lufkin residents, stands next to attorney John Peralta as he pleads guilty to murder Wednesday morning in State District Judge Bob Inselmann’s courtroom.
Michael Rodriguez, the 29-year-old man charged in the beating deaths of Caroline Price and Cecil Sheffield, pleaded guilty Wednesday to both murders and tampering with physical evidence as part of a plea deal offered by the Angelina County District Attorney’s office.
Rodriguez agreed to life in prison with no right to appeal. He also agreed to 10 years in prison for the tampering charge. He had 459 days credit as of Wednesday morning.
