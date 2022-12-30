Creative types will soon have one more place to stock up on arts and craft supplies.
Michaels will be coming to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023, according to Rachel Peterson, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels.
Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America.
“I’m thrilled to hear that the community in Lufkin is as excited as we are about our forthcoming new store,” Peterson said.
Those interested in joining the Michaels team can apply at michaels.com/jobs.
“Over the course of the year, we’ll be hiring dozens of temporary, full- and part-time roles that come with some great benefits and advancement opportunities,” Peterson said.
