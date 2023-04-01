Everyone who is anyone in the Land of Oz found their way to the Museum of East Texas Friday for the Emerald City Odd Ball.

Munchkins, flying monkeys, wizards and witches celebrated alongside scarecrows, lions and tin people for the museum’s major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from the event are used to provide the educational programming and cultural exposure for community members of all ages.

Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.

