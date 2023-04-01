From left, the Wicked Witch (Tari Dean), the Wizard of Oz (Bill Small), Dorothy (Eryn Forrest), the Tin Man (Danny Negrete), Glinda (Jessie Licht), the Cowardly Lion (James Stillwell) and the Scarecrow (JaMichael Winwood) gather around a table Friday at the Museum of East Texas’ Emerald City Odd Ball.
Linda Licht performs “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Friday at the Museum of East Texas’ Emerald City Odd Ball.
JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News
An unfortunate witch is part of the decor Friday at the Museum of East Texas’ Emerald City Odd Ball.
JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News
Guests greet each other Friday at the Museum of East Texas’ Emerald City Odd Ball.
JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News
Kim Ogden plays one of several witches Friday at the Museum of East Texas’ Emerald City Odd Ball.
Everyone who is anyone in the Land of Oz found their way to the Museum of East Texas Friday for the Emerald City Odd Ball.
Munchkins, flying monkeys, wizards and witches celebrated alongside scarecrows, lions and tin people for the museum’s major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from the event are used to provide the educational programming and cultural exposure for community members of all ages.
