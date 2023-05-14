A Lufkin man was injured in a rollover accident late Friday while driving his Polk County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit on U.S. Highway 190, about 4 miles west of Livingston, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputy Caleb Boyer was responding to an emergency call in a Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle with its red and blue emergency lights and siren activated. It is reported that he was traveling west and took evasive action to the right to avoid striking another vehicle. The patrol unit traveled into the north ditch, where it struck a culvert and overturned multiple times, the report states.
