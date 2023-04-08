The Angelina County Progressive Voters League will host a Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at JD’s Center of Hope, 1204 Cain St.
The forum will feature candidates for Lufkin City Council and Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees, said spokeswoman Patricia McKenzie.
Each candidate who attends will have an opportunity to describe their platform, qualifications and why they should be elected, McKenzie said.
“We want to educate voters so they can make informed decisions,” she added.
After all candidates make their introductory comments, questions from the audience will be presented to each of them.
The league has invited Trent Burfine and Adam Lowther, who are seeking the Ward 6 position on Lufkin City Council, as well as school board candidates Calvasha Summers, Joe Ceasar Andra Self and Kristi Gay.
Early voting begins April 24 and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The league also is available to assist fellow citizens in any obstacle that could prevent them from casting their ballot.
Anyone who needs transportation to attend the forum can call McKenzie at (936) 634-2367 or Oscar Kennedy at (936) 404-0945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.