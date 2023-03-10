Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized 19 rifles and shotguns and seven handguns during a search of a Rusk County home. Officials also seized 4.3 ounces of methamphetamine at the home.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — A Rusk County resident is facing felony charges following a raid Tuesday on his home.
Terry Leon Milford, 66, was arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators — with the aid of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office — executed a search warrant on his home in the 12000 block of County Road 3281 in Rusk County, just outside of Garrison, around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
