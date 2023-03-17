Chris Collier, director of emergency response for SETRAC, shows a Port Arthur official how the mobile hospital units can be configured and equipped Thursday during an informational event at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Chris Collier, director of emergency response for SETRAC, shows a Port Arthur official how the mobile hospital units can be configured and equipped Thursday during an informational event at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News
SETRAC’s ambus — or ambulance bus — can carry 21 patients on stretchers at once.
NACOGDOCHES — The team at the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council brought their weapons against potential tragedy to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Thursday to give emergency management officials a view of what’s available to the community when disaster strikes.
Nacogdoches is the northernmost community served by SETRAC, a coalition of health care partners that work to ensure continuity of care during disaster or mass casualty situations.
