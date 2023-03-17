NACOGDOCHES — The team at the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council brought their weapons against potential tragedy to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Thursday to give emergency management officials a view of what’s available to the community when disaster strikes.

Nacogdoches is the northernmost community served by SETRAC, a coalition of health care partners that work to ensure continuity of care during disaster or mass casualty situations.

Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.

