Vanity Thomas mans a booth Wednesday showcasing the event coordination and occasion planning she offers through her business Grey Star Events during the Small Business Development Center's client showcase at Angelina College.
Vanity Thomas mans a booth Wednesday showcasing the event coordination and occasion planning she offers through her business Grey Star Events during the Small Business Development Center's client showcase at Angelina College.
JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News
Melody Davis shows a table full of custom sweets from her shop Melody's Macarons Wednesday during the Small Business Development Center's client showcase at Angelina College.
A handful of the Small Business Development Center’s clients on Wednesday took part in a client showcase to learn about each other’s businesses.
Toni Linneman, a program specialist with the SBDC at Angelina College, provided an opportunity for 28 of the more than 600 clients the center represents to collaborate with each other and to meet the donors, shareholders and banking lenders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.