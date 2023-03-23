A handful of the Small Business Development Center’s clients on Wednesday took part in a client showcase to learn about each other’s businesses.

Toni Linneman, a program specialist with the SBDC at Angelina College, provided an opportunity for 28 of the more than 600 clients the center represents to collaborate with each other and to meet the donors, shareholders and banking lenders.

Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.