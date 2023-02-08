Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center staff, from left, activities director Maria Harbuck, administrator-in-training Joe Morales, speech therapist Tracy Wild and receptionist Mary Grider pose for a photo with Bronx the therapy dog.
Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center receptionist Mary Grider reads “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak Tuesday to Bronx the therapy dog and residents at the facility.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center administrator-in-training Joe Morales discusses READ 20, a commitment to read to and with patients every day.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Receptionist Mary Grider sat in a chair, reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to a group of residents at Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
The facility recently introduced READ 20 — a commitment to read to and with their patients every day — because it improves sleep and reduces anxiety, stress and symptoms of depression, administrator-in-training Joe Morales said.
