Receptionist Mary Grider sat in a chair, reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to a group of residents at Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

The facility recently introduced READ 20 — a commitment to read to and with their patients every day — because it improves sleep and reduces anxiety, stress and symptoms of depression, administrator-in-training Joe Morales said.

