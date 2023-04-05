Bella Devera, 9, and Chase Raney, 9, Tuesday help present a preview of the displays that will be part of “’Twas the Morning of Easter” story walk at St. Cyprian’s School. Children who participate in the walk will get Easter eggs at each stop in the Parish Hall.
Staff at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church is debuting a meaningful Easter activity based on the children’s picture book “’Twas the Morning of Easter” as the holiday approaches.
Due to the weather forecast, the church has moved the event indoors. Families can visit 15 stations set up in St. Cyprian’s Parish Hall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday to experience the Easter story from Mary Magdalene’s perspective.
