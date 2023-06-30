Angelina College has been awarded $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance Company in order to strengthen a safety-based vocational program. The program provides workplace health and safety courses for local business owners, employees and the public.
This is the seventh consecutive year Texas Mutual has given a $100,000 grant to the college to support its risk management program. Angelina College is one of 10 colleges statewide to receive Texas Mutual grants to provide safety courses.
