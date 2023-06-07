Young contestants ranging in age from 4 to 13 will compete for Mr. and Miss Juneteenth at a competition slated for June 16 at The Pines Theater.
This year’s theme is Welcome to Dreamland, according to event organizer Kivana Ford.
Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.
