From left, Dr. Jeffery Glass, Dr. George Fidone, Dr. Cheryl Suiter, Woodland Heights CEO José A. Echavarria and Dr. Amol S. Deshpande gather to announce the new expansion at Woodland Heights Medical Center’s labor and delivery center.
An artist’s rendition of the new expansion at Woodland Heights Medical Center’s labor and delivery center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Floor plan for new expansion at Woodland Heights Medical Center’s labor and delivery center.
Woodland Heights Medical Center announced an expansion to its Women’s Health Center Friday to accommodate the growing number of babies being delivered at its Lufkin facility.
“This is a very exciting time to be part of the Woodland Heights team. Last year, 900 babies took their first breath right here in this unit,” said Woodland Heights CEO José Echavarria during Friday’s ceremony.
