Woodland Heights Medical Center announced an expansion to its Women’s Health Center Friday to accommodate the growing number of babies being delivered at its Lufkin facility.

“This is a very exciting time to be part of the Woodland Heights team. Last year, 900 babies took their first breath right here in this unit,” said Woodland Heights CEO José Echavarria during Friday’s ceremony.

