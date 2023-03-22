Zavalla City Council called a special meeting Monday to discuss the resignation of police chief Chris Wade.
City secretary Leslie Wills said Wade had accepted another position that advanced his law enforcement career.
Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.
