One man was taken to a local hospital after the ex-boyfriend of his girlfriend struck him with a vehicle at a home on Hackney Avenue around 7:30 p.m. today, according to Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith.
“The driver of the vehicle was in a relationship with the woman, and the woman is now seeing the other man,” Smith said. “The driver accelerated the vehicle into the driveway of the residence where the other man was standing, striking the man and the structure.”
