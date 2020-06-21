Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from June 1 through June 17
■ Sakar Unlimited, 415 U.S. Highway 69 Apt. E-5, Huntington, Choe Evans
■ Mark Transportation, 4727 DM 1475, Lufkin, Terry L. Mark
■ Tabz Delivery and Cleaning Services, 791 Water Well Road, Lufkin, Tabatha G. Rice
■ JRR Help, 1566 FM 3258, Lufkin, James R. Rollins
■ J&M Professional Lawn Service, 1949 Wilson Alley, Lufkin, Michael Martin
■ Raymond Charanza Plumbing Co., 507 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, Raymond Charanza
■ Four Winds Construction, 1365 Choppin Road, Pollok, Emily White
■ Christy’s Cleaning Service, 1300 Evans Gann Road, Lufkin, Christina Ross
■ Grace Sparrow Boutique, 405 Ben Dunn Road, Lufkin, Marcy Thomason
■ The Tint Shop, 602 Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Dennis Slomba
■ Blanca and Co, 182 Jacobo Road, Lufkin, Blana Jacobo
■ Longs HVAC/R, 104 Dale St., Diboll, Richard Long
■ Anderson Properties, 1388 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Ben E. Anderson
■ Tasty Jax, 414 Lynn Ave., Lufkin, Valerie Jackson
■ Lucky Puppy Grooming, 2506 John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Mark Maddox
■ Lucky Puppy Grooming and Supplies, 2506 John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Mark Maddox
■ Moree to Love, 128 Hosea Forrest Road, Huntington, Chelsi Moree
■ Royale Nail Spa, 4206 Medford Drive Suite D, Lufkin, Xuan Thi Hill
■ Lufkin Royale Nail Spa, 4206 Medford Drive Suite D, Lufkin, Bich Ngoc Le
■ Vicarious Vibes, 1317 W. Grove Ave., Lufkin, Mia C. Wright
■ Luis A Morales Trucking, 1903 MontClair St., Lufkin, Luis A. Morales
■ Barbe Construction, 3300 Lotus Lane #116, Lufkin, Robert Barbe
■ Cochino Creek Express, 2673 Richardson Road, Lufkin, John Petty
■ WFO Recycling LLC DBA Clean Shot, 4710 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin, Ryan Hathorn
■ Bright & Shine, PO Box 154704, Lufkin, Aaron Houston
■ Brad Watson Trucking, 24 Greenville Road, Alto, Bradley Watson
■ Crown Colony Garden Homes Association, 517 S. First St., Lufkin, Chance Law Firm
■ L&L Inkind, 1703 A Sayer, Lufkin, Patricia Davis
■ AJD Construction, 9106 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, Jason Jordan
■ Almands Storage, 1015 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Tammy Almand
■ Angelina Yard Works, 405 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Mason Smith
■ American Body-Guards & Security Services, PO Box 122, Huntington, Randy Holland
■ Angelina Yard Works, 405 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Dana Smith
■ Harpers Transport, 170 McCarty Drive, Burke, Jeremy Harper
