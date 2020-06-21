Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from June 1 through June 17

■ Sakar Unlimited, 415 U.S. Highway 69 Apt. E-5, Huntington, Choe Evans

■ Mark Transportation, 4727 DM 1475, Lufkin, Terry L. Mark

■ Tabz Delivery and Cleaning Services, 791 Water Well Road, Lufkin, Tabatha G. Rice

■ JRR Help, 1566 FM 3258, Lufkin, James R. Rollins

■ J&M Professional Lawn Service, 1949 Wilson Alley, Lufkin, Michael Martin

■ Raymond Charanza Plumbing Co., 507 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, Raymond Charanza

■ Four Winds Construction, 1365 Choppin Road, Pollok, Emily White

■ Christy’s Cleaning Service, 1300 Evans Gann Road, Lufkin, Christina Ross

■ Grace Sparrow Boutique, 405 Ben Dunn Road, Lufkin, Marcy Thomason

■ The Tint Shop, 602 Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Dennis Slomba

■ Blanca and Co, 182 Jacobo Road, Lufkin, Blana Jacobo

■ Longs HVAC/R, 104 Dale St., Diboll, Richard Long

■ Anderson Properties, 1388 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Ben E. Anderson

■ Tasty Jax, 414 Lynn Ave., Lufkin, Valerie Jackson

■ Lucky Puppy Grooming, 2506 John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Mark Maddox

■ Lucky Puppy Grooming and Supplies, 2506 John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Mark Maddox

■ Moree to Love, 128 Hosea Forrest Road, Huntington, Chelsi Moree

■ Royale Nail Spa, 4206 Medford Drive Suite D, Lufkin, Xuan Thi Hill

■ Lufkin Royale Nail Spa, 4206 Medford Drive Suite D, Lufkin, Bich Ngoc Le

■ Vicarious Vibes, 1317 W. Grove Ave., Lufkin, Mia C. Wright

■ Luis A Morales Trucking, 1903 MontClair St., Lufkin, Luis A. Morales

■ Barbe Construction, 3300 Lotus Lane #116, Lufkin, Robert Barbe

■ Cochino Creek Express, 2673 Richardson Road, Lufkin, John Petty

■ WFO Recycling LLC DBA Clean Shot, 4710 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin, Ryan Hathorn

■ Bright & Shine, PO Box 154704, Lufkin, Aaron Houston

■ Brad Watson Trucking, 24 Greenville Road, Alto, Bradley Watson

■ Crown Colony Garden Homes Association, 517 S. First St., Lufkin, Chance Law Firm

■ L&L Inkind, 1703 A Sayer, Lufkin, Patricia Davis

■ AJD Construction, 9106 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, Jason Jordan

■ Almands Storage, 1015 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Tammy Almand

■ Angelina Yard Works, 405 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Mason Smith

■ American Body-Guards & Security Services, PO Box 122, Huntington, Randy Holland

■ Angelina Yard Works, 405 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Dana Smith

■ Harpers Transport, 170 McCarty Drive, Burke, Jeremy Harper

