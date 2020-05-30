Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from May 18 through May 26
■ AAA Self Storage, 2250 Southwood Drive, Lufkin, Southwood Storage Partners LP
■ AAA Self Storage, 120 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, South Colony Storage Partners LP
■ AAA Self Storage, 1517 Temple Drive, Diboll, Lufkin Storage Partners LP
■ AAA Self Storage, 4339 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin, Lufkin Storage Partners LP
■ AAA Self Storage, 2513 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Lufkin Storage Partners LP
■ Dinas Plants, 10615 U.S. Highway 103 east, Mario Garcia
■ T M Performance, 3929 Cheeseland Road, Pollok, Tyler McKnight
■ Rollins Tree Farm, 1566 FM 3258, Lufkin, James R. Rollins
■ Amadors Auto Repair LLC, 428 Buddy St., Lufkin, Jesus Amador-Avila
■ Santex Transports, PO Box 155441, Lufkin, Adrian Sanchez
■ Wilsons Slick Finish Drywall, 270 TW Hill Road, Diboll, Corey Ahren Tye Wilson
■ Mayberry Farms, 1256 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, Jacob E. Johnson
■ M&A Beauty Supplies, 300 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Arthur McCoy
