Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from May 18 through May 26

■ AAA Self Storage, 2250 Southwood Drive, Lufkin, Southwood Storage Partners LP

■ AAA Self Storage, 120 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, South Colony Storage Partners LP

■ AAA Self Storage, 1517 Temple Drive, Diboll, Lufkin Storage Partners LP

■ AAA Self Storage, 4339 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin, Lufkin Storage Partners LP

■ AAA Self Storage, 2513 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Lufkin Storage Partners LP

■ Dinas Plants, 10615 U.S. Highway 103 east, Mario Garcia

■ T M Performance, 3929 Cheeseland Road, Pollok, Tyler McKnight

■ Rollins Tree Farm, 1566 FM 3258, Lufkin, James R. Rollins

■ Amadors Auto Repair LLC, 428 Buddy St., Lufkin, Jesus Amador-Avila

■ Santex Transports, PO Box 155441, Lufkin, Adrian Sanchez

■ Wilsons Slick Finish Drywall, 270 TW Hill Road, Diboll, Corey Ahren Tye Wilson

■ Mayberry Farms, 1256 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, Jacob E. Johnson

■ M&A Beauty Supplies, 300 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Arthur McCoy

