Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from May 15-22, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
New commercial
■ 1507 Webber St., Dunagan Warehouse Department, Thompson Construction, new building
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2112 N. Timberland Drive, St. Thomas Malankara Orthodox Church, M&M Roofing, commercial roofing
Residential repair and addition
■ 2002 Atkinson Drive, Ryan Thompson LLC, Bob Bowman, roofing
■ 1613 Lilac Ave., Grider Tommie Jane Morries and owner, roofing
■ 420 Montrose St., Worthen Nathan Lee, owner, roofing
■ 5203 Champions Drive, Sapcon Investments LLC 5201, Strata Roofing & Construction, roofing
■ 1806 E. Denman Ave., 1806 E. Denman Ave. LLC, Grumbles Roofing, roofing
■ 1723 Long Ave., Moreno Vicente, owner, MBHM manufactured dwelling
■ 1119 Mantooth Ave., Thomas, Ronald & Cyril, The Roofing Company, roofing
Other
■ 2102 Lakeview St., Flakes Curtis & Delois, John Crosby, other
■ 13 Hoshall Garden Road, Norton Devra D. & Meredish B., Williams Electric, other
■ 914 Circle Drive, Lila-Flores Jose M. Etux, owner, other
■ 1200 Briarwood Drive, Blee, Elizabeth Lopez, Home Design Construction, other
■ 1510 N. Broadmoor Drive, Johnson Lorne F. Etux Corine Y, D&J Roofing, other
