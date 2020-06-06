Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from May 08 June 05, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1404 N. Raguet St., Liquigas Inc, commercial roof
■ 2112 S. Timberland Drive, St. Thomas Malankara Orthodox C, M&M Roofing, roof commercial
■ 2115 S. First St., Roberts Representative Inc, S Goodwin Roof Services, roof commercial
New Residential
■ 2113 Paul Ave., Dalford Dee Allen, Angel’s Construction, new residential
■ 110 E. Kerr Ave., David H Hicks Etux Bonny, Cypress Project Solutions, new residential
■ 5602 Champions Drive, Cypress Project Solutions, Rodney Moore Homes, new single family home
■ 105 Park Place, Rodney Moore Homes, Rodney Moore Homes, new single family home
■ 5607 Champions Drive, Rodney Moore Homes, new single family home
■ 1909 Juniper Lane, Duncan RH Const Inc., MC Cleskey Enterprises, new single family home
■ 201 Saddle Ridge Drive, Henderson Five, MC Cleskey Enterprises, new single family home
Residential repair and addition
■ 421 E. Laurel Ave., 14, Agustin Chacon DBA Laurel, owner, accessory building
■ 306 Lee Lane, Brenda R. Dunn, M&M roofing, roof residential
■ 1101 Rushwood Drive, Michael Ditsworth Etux Veronic, David McPherson Enterprises, roof residential
■ 304 South End Blvd., Jorge Alvarado, owner, roof residential
■ 1804 E. Denman Ave., 1806 E. Denman Ave., LLC, Lewis & Sons Construction, roof residential
■ 2207 Moffett Road, Jose U Luczon Etux Venus C, Weatherman Construction, roof residential
■ 1410 Avalon Drive, Onyx Quality Homes LLC, M&M Roofing, roof residential
■ 1517 Reen Drive, Henry and Peggy Hobbs, Grumbles Roofing, roof residential
■ 1602 Russell Ave., Scotty Rentals Inc., Rems Building & Construction, residential remodel building
■ 416 Fargo St., Tracey Lynn Collier, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 2010 Lincoln, Hector Rojo and Elizabeth Yanez, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 1613 Little Hollow Drive, John E Lamkin Etux Gloria, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 102 Fairy Ave., Wilburn Myrty C. Richards, Williams Electric, accessory building
■ 211 Booker St., Rhea Ann Bryant, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 1707 Keltys St., Don Houston Jr., owner, roof residential
■ 2104 Atkinson Drive, Able Martinez, owner, accessory building
■ 1005 Jones St., Charles and Lanita Smith, owner, storage building
■ 903 Sunset Blvd., Eusebia Torrest & Jose R., owner, accessory building
■ 511 April Drive, Paul L Cota Etux Beborah, M&M Roofing, roof residential
■ 102 Oakwood St., Frederick D Poage Etux Carla, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building
■ 508 McMullen St., Kelty’s United Methodist Church, Winston Land & Cattle, storage building
■ 803 Picardy Lane, Juan J. Mijares Etux Maria D, Bob Bowman, roof residential
■ 1100 Gary Road, John W. Sexton Jr., owner, accessory building
■ 122 Whistle Hollow Drive, Scott W. Feaster Etux Kimberly, D&J Roofing, roof residential
Other
■ 702 Southwood Drive, SS MAA Laxmi Inc., A-1 Pump Inc, underground tanks
■ 100 Bending Oak St., Jimmy D. Ford Etux Kelley R., Robert Haynes Construction, any permit not listed
■ 250 FM 2021, Dave Overdorf, RV Park Addition
■ 102 Fairy Ave., Wilburn Myrty C. Richards, Williams Electric, electrical trade
■ 2102 Lakeview St., Curtis and Delois Flakes, John Crosby, any permit not listed
■ 709 York Drive, Kenneth Molandes, Johnson Pools, swimming pool, spa or fountain
■ 1108 Rushwood Drive, Service Datsun Inc., Falcon Properties, any permit not listed
■ 611 First St., Winston Land & Cattle, Winston Land & Cattle, adding two windows to the front of the building
