Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from June 12-19, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1807 W. Frank Ave., Brookshire Brothers, Bounds WoodWorking LLC, commercial remodel building
■ 1001 S. First St., Casa Morales Inc, NP Enterprises Investments, commercial remodel building
New Residential
■ 108 Timbercreek Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, residential dwelling
■ 107 Timbercreek Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, residential dwelling
Residential repair and addition
■ 104 Hickory Hill Drive, Demetrius R. Harrell Etux Demet, Jorge Ojeda, roof
■ 1403 Brentwood Drive, Kelly and Leia Holcomb, owner, metal accessory building
■ 509 April Drive, Rock Garden LTD, Top of the Line Construction, remodel
■ 918 Townwood Drive, SDN Properties LLC, M&M Roofing, roof
■ 115 Zeagler Ave., Jaime Santana Etux Guadalupe, owner, roof
■ 2300 Raguet St., Abraham Tobias Etux Teresa, owner, steel accessory building
■ 203 Cunningham Drive, Jesus S. Vasquez etux Maria, owner, carport
■ 2105 Champions Drive, Christopher Tyler McCaffety, Bob Bowman, roof
■ 1307 Western Drive, Shelley B. Tatum, Grumbles Roofing, roof
■ 1108 Herman Street, Charles K Kromer, Grumbles Roofing, roof
Other
■ 420 York Drive, Juan Manuel & Toledo Gonzalez, owner, any permit not listed
■ 6 Deerwood Circle, William & Donna Berendsen, David White, replacing siding
■ 1311 Southwood Drive, Roberta L. Ames, Rite Way Foundation Repair LLC, any permit not listed
■ 1429 Feagin Drive, Charlotte Squyres, Palacio Remodeling, any permit not listed
■ 1002 Southwood Drive, Robert Stanley Potts Jr., owner, any permit not listed
■ 803 Leslie Lane, James Gregory Slack, Reece Wallace Stafford, any permit not listed.
■ 1302 Weiner Street, Mario Yanez Jr., owner, any permit not listed
■ 2003 Judson, Charles Houston Etux Rosalind, owner, replacing siding
