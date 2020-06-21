Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from June 12-19, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:

Commercial repair and addition

■ 1807 W. Frank Ave., Brookshire Brothers, Bounds WoodWorking LLC, commercial remodel building

■ 1001 S. First St., Casa Morales Inc, NP Enterprises Investments, commercial remodel building

New Residential

■ 108 Timbercreek Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, residential dwelling

■ 107 Timbercreek Drive, NP Enterprises Investments, residential dwelling

Residential repair and addition

■ 104 Hickory Hill Drive, Demetrius R. Harrell Etux Demet, Jorge Ojeda, roof

■ 1403 Brentwood Drive, Kelly and Leia Holcomb, owner, metal accessory building

■ 509 April Drive, Rock Garden LTD, Top of the Line Construction, remodel

■ 918 Townwood Drive, SDN Properties LLC, M&M Roofing, roof

■ 115 Zeagler Ave., Jaime Santana Etux Guadalupe, owner, roof

■ 2300 Raguet St., Abraham Tobias Etux Teresa, owner, steel accessory building

■ 203 Cunningham Drive, Jesus S. Vasquez etux Maria, owner, carport

■ 2105 Champions Drive, Christopher Tyler McCaffety, Bob Bowman, roof

■ 1307 Western Drive, Shelley B. Tatum, Grumbles Roofing, roof

■ 1108 Herman Street, Charles K Kromer, Grumbles Roofing, roof

Other

■ 420 York Drive, Juan Manuel & Toledo Gonzalez, owner, any permit not listed

■ 6 Deerwood Circle, William & Donna Berendsen, David White, replacing siding

■ 1311 Southwood Drive, Roberta L. Ames, Rite Way Foundation Repair LLC, any permit not listed

■ 1429 Feagin Drive, Charlotte Squyres, Palacio Remodeling, any permit not listed

■ 1002 Southwood Drive, Robert Stanley Potts Jr., owner, any permit not listed

■ 803 Leslie Lane, James Gregory Slack, Reece Wallace Stafford, any permit not listed.

■ 1302 Weiner Street, Mario Yanez Jr., owner, any permit not listed

■ 2003 Judson, Charles Houston Etux Rosalind, owner, replacing siding

