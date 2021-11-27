Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Nov. 22-24, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
New commercial
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 27, 2021 @ 6:56 am
Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Nov. 22-24, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
New commercial
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.