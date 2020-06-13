Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin June 5-12, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 2200 S. First St., Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC, Mapp Construction, new commercial building
New residential
■ 214 Saddle Brook Drive, S Y Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home
■ 218 Saddle Brook Drive, Hart Developmenht Ltd., S Y Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 106 E. Bremond Ave., First Baptist Church, Langston Construction Co.
■ 1523 S. First St., Rhodes B D, John Rhodes
Residential repair and addition
■ 122 Whistle Hollow Drive, Scott W. and Kimberly Feaster, D & J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1308 Turtle Creek Drive, Colton Thacker, accessory building
■ 632 Hoskins Ave., Ricardo Soliz, accessory building
■ 802 Southwood Drive, Gabriel Maximo Alamo, Ameritex Home Builders, roofing permit
■ 1908 Loblolly Lane, C. Michael and Mila Allen, accessory building
■ 202 Whitehouse Oaks St., Bruce Bolden, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 705 Desert Willow St., Timber Investments LLC, Four Winds Construction, roofing permit
Other
■ 703 York Drive, Kenneth Molandes, any permit not listed
■ 707 Ethel St., Lemon L. and Josephine Hamilton, any permit not listed
■ 416 N. Sixth St., Nancy A. Vigil, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.