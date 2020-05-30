Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from May 22-29, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:

New commercial

■ 1507 Webber St., Dunagan Warehouse Corp, Thompson Construction, commercial building new

Commercial repair and addition

■ 2804 Atkinson Drive, Angelina County Farm Bureau, Hughes Construction, commercial addition

■ 2208 E. Denman Ave., William Kent White, owner, commercial remodel building

New Residential

■ 1003 Lindsey Lane, Laura Allen, Alamo Homes, new single-family home detached

Residential repair and addition

■ 1119 Mantooth Ave., Ronald and Cyril Thomas, The Roofing Company, roof residential

■ 206 Jack St., Blanca Gonzalez, owner, carport/accessory building (residential or commercial)

■ 1402 Betty Drive, Ardalura Porter, M&M Roofing, roof residential

■ 912 S. First St., Darrel L Etux Hel McDonald, D&J Roofing, roof residential

■ 404 Arizona Ave., Robert B. Moore, D&J Roofing, roof residential

■ 1707 Keltys St., Don Houston Jr., owner, roof residential

Other

■ 2020 Allendale Drive, Billy R. Etux Fitzgerald, owner, porch and sunroom/any permit not listed

■ 602 Card Drive, Carrie Lannette Scott, Wells Construction, replace subflooring/any permit not listed

■ 205 Sonterra Drive, Richard Sutton, Johnson Construction, replace siding/any permit not listed

■ 813 Kurth Drive, RT Taylor, Williams Electric, electric issues to be fixed/any permit not listed

