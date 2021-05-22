Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from May 14-21, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
Commercial repair and addition
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 22, 2021 @ 3:56 am
Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from May 14-21, listed by address, owner, contractor, description:
Commercial repair and addition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.