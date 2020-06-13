Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Christopher Cody Hall, 28, and Meagan Lynn Rowan, 28

■ Joe Edzell Gossett, 57, and Betty Pride Marshall, 62

■ Justin Mark Matchett, 33, Courtney Diana Dorcz, 33

■ Cameron Scot Varing, 27, and Lacy Brooke Norton, 21

■ Gary Edward Taylor, 41, and Heather Leighanne Taylor, 31

■ Bowen Miles Kirkland, 27, and Kate Evelyn Collmorgen, 23

■ Christian Alexander Brock, 20, and Abbigail Rose Beatrice Castleberry, 20

■ Richard Ray Ayers, 23, Brittany Lea Ann Rice, 20

■ Casey Ryan Boston, 21, Mallory Kate Kelley, 20

■ Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 19, Mariela Rosales, 18

■ Michael Keith Schimpf, 54, Teresa Ann Weaver, 47

■ Joshua Jesus Moreno, 29, and Oralia Cantu, 30

■ McGaughy Bradley Dwain, 47, Gilda Susana Abdala Sanchez, 37

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Christiel Christy Callison and Chris Callison

■ Amanda Leigh Moore and Wesley Shane Moore

■ William A. Hull and Shannon Dickey Hull

■ Maria Carmen Armendariz Villegas and Armando Calzadilla Lugo

■ Rebecca Ann Lisenby and Michael Lynn Lisenby

■ Amber Beam and Tony Lee Beam II

■ Matthew Douglas Foster and Chelsea Martin Foster

■ Jennifer Leigh Shaw and Roy Jordan Lee Shoffne

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Unifund CCR LLC vs. Samuel R. Glass

■ Unifund CCR LLC vs. Patrick McGrew

■ Genco Federal Credit Union vs. Ryan Ashley Freeman

■ First National Bank of Omaha vs. Jody C. Golden

Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:

■ Fabian Carrasco vs. Timothy Haggerty and Winco Trucking LLC

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Nelson Tree Service LLC

■ Yellowfin Loan Servicing Corp, as the successor in interest to Long Beach Mortgage Company vs. Glenn E. Richard

■ Carla Denise Ridgeway vs. Max Alamo and Eduardo Alamo

■ Kasey Bryan, individually and on behalf of Madison Bryan, a minor, vs. Harry Carrelton

■ Jose Manuel Requena and Oscar Requena, individually and on behalf of the estate of Maria Hernandez vs. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Christopher O’Neal Hunt Jr., possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, probation or deferred adjudication revoked, 30 days county jail

■ Rustem Bagdashkin, disregard traffic control signal, 90 days probation

■ Raul Delacruz Jr., resisting arrest, search or transport, convicted, 40 days county jail

■ Kimberly Land Harris, accident involving damage to vehicle, dismissed

■ Christopher O’Neal Hunt Jr., bail jumping and failure to appear, 30 days county jail

■ Amanda Latham, obstruction of highway passage, deferred adjudication, 9 months probation

■ Michael Lynn Lisenby II, harassment, convicted, 90 days county jail

■ Logan Morrill, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information, convicted, 30 days county jail

■ Logan Morrill, resisting arrest, search or transport, convicted, 60 days county jail

■ Chase Anthony Mullins, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, deferred adjudication revoked, 180 days probation

■ Kahil Gibran Smith, driving while intoxicated, convicted, 90 days county jail

■ Kafayat Sumon, fleeing police officer, dismissed

■ Karen Thingvold, criminal trespass, dismissed

■ Anthony Jules Vallair, speeding, deferred adjudication, 120 days county jail