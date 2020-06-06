Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Johnny Ray Rector, 59, and Teena Marie Thomas, 56

■ Pouchie Oryan Tubbs, 21, and Brittanny Michelle Peel, 19

■ Gerardo Arriaga, 30, and Annie Elder Treadwell, 30

■ Jason Dewayne Nash, 43, and Julie Marshall Williams, 38

■ Alexander Steven Cowley, 22, and Sarah Michaela Scott, 22

■ Aundrey Bernard Hardin, 57, and Linda Ann Jefferson, 44

■ Michael Blake Wilson, 23, and Shelby Kay Burns, 21

■ Matthew Cody Strange, 29, and Sabrina Lanett Plunkett, 24

■ Michael Lee Campbell, 26, and Ladaisha Shontwynae Forney, 24

■ Jacob Travis Davis, 22, and Hannah Margaret Hardy, 21

■ Clarke Andrew Tichy, 21, and Madeline Grace Barnhill, 20

■ Michael Wayne Grimes, 24, and Brittany Nichole Strisko, 27

■ Mario Lee Johnson, 47, and Evelyn Jenice Bogan, 52

■ Jeremy Ray Unsell, 39, and Melissa Lynn Havard, 35

■ Ryan Wade Lyles, 24, and Marie Isabel Mireles, 23

■ Rodney Nathan Smith, 50, and Nadya C. Martinez, 38

■ Arthur Odell Murdock, 64, and Linda Hubbard Watson, 64

■ William Scott Stewart, 49, and Adrianne Spangler Stewart, 42

■ Harvey Anton Tapper, 54, and Sherry Gail Raines, 55

■ Conner Blaine Guillemaud, 19, and Stephanie Monserrat Farfan, 19

■ Patrick Vonzell Young, 36, and Brondalynn Jonaye Womack, 30

■ Glen Allan Mcvay, 37, and Tiffany Michelle Oliver, 29

■ Jesse Scot Hirsch, 25, and Daniela Henson, 25

■ Alfonso Emiliano Portales, 49, and Martha Guada Lopez, 45

■ Joshua Franklin Bowen, 28, and Meagan Christine Guardado, 22

■ Kyle David Morris, 53, and Delanda Jo Licata, 49

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Donald Strohm v. the State of Texas

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. J.P. Abner Stump Grinding & Tree Service

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Matthew Woodward DBA Woodeard Farm and Cequel II Communications I LLC AKA Altice USA DBA Suddenlink.

■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC V. John D. Clark

■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Mitchell Armstrong and Kristy Armstrong

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Gary Demond Hill, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Amy E. Landon, assault causing bodily injury, dismissed

■ Julian Michael Luman, criminal trespass, 6 months probation, deferred

■ Bobby Joe Marze, possession of controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Jesus Orozco, obstructing highway passageway, 18 months probation, deferred

■ Mark Kevin Saenz, possession of a dangerous drug, dismissed

■ Glenn Earl Smallwood Sr., resisting arrest during search or transport, 6 months probation, deferred

■ Lindsay Gay Wells, theft of property, dismissed

■ Steven Wayne McCarta, indecent exposure, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Jory Lagette Smith, evading arrest or detention, 90 days jail, convicted