Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Johnny Ray Rector, 59, and Teena Marie Thomas, 56
■ Pouchie Oryan Tubbs, 21, and Brittanny Michelle Peel, 19
■ Gerardo Arriaga, 30, and Annie Elder Treadwell, 30
■ Jason Dewayne Nash, 43, and Julie Marshall Williams, 38
■ Alexander Steven Cowley, 22, and Sarah Michaela Scott, 22
■ Aundrey Bernard Hardin, 57, and Linda Ann Jefferson, 44
■ Michael Blake Wilson, 23, and Shelby Kay Burns, 21
■ Matthew Cody Strange, 29, and Sabrina Lanett Plunkett, 24
■ Michael Lee Campbell, 26, and Ladaisha Shontwynae Forney, 24
■ Jacob Travis Davis, 22, and Hannah Margaret Hardy, 21
■ Clarke Andrew Tichy, 21, and Madeline Grace Barnhill, 20
■ Michael Wayne Grimes, 24, and Brittany Nichole Strisko, 27
■ Mario Lee Johnson, 47, and Evelyn Jenice Bogan, 52
■ Jeremy Ray Unsell, 39, and Melissa Lynn Havard, 35
■ Ryan Wade Lyles, 24, and Marie Isabel Mireles, 23
■ Rodney Nathan Smith, 50, and Nadya C. Martinez, 38
■ Arthur Odell Murdock, 64, and Linda Hubbard Watson, 64
■ William Scott Stewart, 49, and Adrianne Spangler Stewart, 42
■ Harvey Anton Tapper, 54, and Sherry Gail Raines, 55
■ Conner Blaine Guillemaud, 19, and Stephanie Monserrat Farfan, 19
■ Patrick Vonzell Young, 36, and Brondalynn Jonaye Womack, 30
■ Glen Allan Mcvay, 37, and Tiffany Michelle Oliver, 29
■ Jesse Scot Hirsch, 25, and Daniela Henson, 25
■ Alfonso Emiliano Portales, 49, and Martha Guada Lopez, 45
■ Joshua Franklin Bowen, 28, and Meagan Christine Guardado, 22
■ Kyle David Morris, 53, and Delanda Jo Licata, 49
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Donald Strohm v. the State of Texas
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. J.P. Abner Stump Grinding & Tree Service
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Matthew Woodward DBA Woodeard Farm and Cequel II Communications I LLC AKA Altice USA DBA Suddenlink.
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC V. John D. Clark
■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Mitchell Armstrong and Kristy Armstrong
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Gary Demond Hill, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Amy E. Landon, assault causing bodily injury, dismissed
■ Julian Michael Luman, criminal trespass, 6 months probation, deferred
■ Bobby Joe Marze, possession of controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Jesus Orozco, obstructing highway passageway, 18 months probation, deferred
■ Mark Kevin Saenz, possession of a dangerous drug, dismissed
■ Glenn Earl Smallwood Sr., resisting arrest during search or transport, 6 months probation, deferred
■ Lindsay Gay Wells, theft of property, dismissed
■ Steven Wayne McCarta, indecent exposure, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Jory Lagette Smith, evading arrest or detention, 90 days jail, convicted
