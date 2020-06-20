Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Ambrows Moreland Jr., 46, and Brandi Ervin Moreland 44
■ Cesar Manuel Martinez, 27, and Cameron Lacey Castillo, 32
■ Brent Aaron Harvey, 22, and Maegann Allissa Chatham, 23
■ Oscar Roberto Payan, 28, and Ana Martha Lopez, 26
■ John Wayne Hayes, 53, and Rhonda Gale Wilkins, 48
■ Demarcus DeSean Lucas, 21, and Kyra Lyntrice McCoy, 21
■ Patrick Lawell Johnson, 55, and Antoinette Marie Smith, 37
■ Alex Michael Cochran, 22, and Adrienne Leanne Long, 19
■ Clayton Loy Bumstead, 34, and Brittany Nicole Martin, 33
■ Robert Dale Taylor, 55, and Yvett Simone Johnigan, 53
■ Angel Vazquez, 26, and Natalie Marie Guerrero, 26
■ Shane Everett Dallmeyer, 21, and McKenzie LeeAnn Murphy, 20
■ Quincy Dayshone Casey, 37, and Kimberly Rochelle Elam, 42
■ James Terry Carter Jr., 44, and Misty Dawn Hughes, 36
■ Clayton Pershing Standard, 43, and Nita Waunitt Melton, 43
■ Cameron Laquenton White, 21, and Jailien Deasiah McDonald, 18
■ Michael Russell Dean, 23, and Bailey Elizabeth Freeman, 23
■ Jade Ashlie Havard, 26, and Allison Celeste Ponder, 24
■ Jose Jesus Reyes, 59, and Ma. Guadalupe Carrillo Gonzalez, 58
■ Daniel Paul Moody, 48, and Sandra Gail Hollingsworth, 39
■ Joshua David Farnell, 20, Makayla Raylynn Combs, 21
■ Aron Watson Gillikin, 34, and Michelle Lynne Fontenot, 27
■ Anthony Bryce Limbrick, 26, and Shay Rayanne Sanders, 25
■ Matthew Edward Wier, 30, and Taylor Jordan Gilbert, 25
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Christian Helen Alquaisi and Ahmad Salim Alquaisi
■ Paul Silvas Taylor Jr. and June Marie Taylor
■ Brandie Ranae Collins and Jason Collins
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Margaret Jenkins and David Jenkins both individually and on behalf of the estate of Rohan Jenkins deceased v. Cheryl R. Suiter M.D.; Cheryl Suiter M.D. P.A. DBA Pineywoods Obstetrics & Gynecology; Woodland Heights Medical Center LLC; Carlie R. Merritt, RN, Heidi L. Tiller, RN; and Medical Solutions, LLC
■ Aislin Guerrero v. Suyen Pavon and Fanny Suza
Civil Cases filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Ozark Rentals & Investments II, LLC v. Madalyn Mowles
■ The State of Texas v. Christopher Huitt and Lexington National Insurance
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. James Don Gates
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Jeffrey Glenn Hobbs
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC as Servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA As Issuer Loan Trustee for Onemain Financial Issuance Trust 2016-1 v. Martin Rodriguez
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. April D. Scott
