Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Austin Alexander Parker, 29, and Shelby Kay Lee, 24
■ Jose Miguel Ramirez Armenta, 22, and Andrea Rose Perez, 23
■ Kevin Wade Lawrence, 41, and Carol Nadine McKinney, 38
■ Aaron Alexander Sprinkle, 18, and Justice Nicole Matthews, 18
■ Kreston Jermain Paige, 44, and Khalilah A. Williams, 37
■ Corbin Alexander Cheshire, 28, and Pamula Marie Love, 40
■ Eron Lee Santoyo, 22, and Kailey Dian Lankford, 22
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office between March 23 and May 27:
■ Ashley Havard and Joseph Havard
■ Deborah Hodges Willson and Frank M Willson III
■ Joel Blake Thoreson and Meagan Marie Guidry
■ Richard Michael Worrell Jr. and Linda Gail Worrell
■ James A. Wood and Brandi L. Wood
■ Ryan Keith McWilliams and Teia Marie McWilliams
■ Amanda Brooke Nash and Dustin Chadwick Nash
■ Ronny Dale Smith and Shirley Dee Riggs
■ Amber Leigh Knight and Aaron Christopher Knight
■ Catherine Adams and Cody Adams
■ T.G. and A.J.
■ Brenda Diane Taylor-Wilson and Jim Harvey Wilson III
■ Shelbi Annette Cox and Thomas Bradley Cox
■ Seth Robert Hollis McKenzie and Delaney Rena Guzisky
■ J.A.G. and V.I.G.
■ Shalina Homes and Damarius Penson
■ April Elizabeth Walker and Dustin Glenn Walker
■ Reuben Reeves and Rhiannon Shanti Reeves
■ Tameka Virginia Stripling and Michael Desmond McDaniel
■ A.E. and W.E.
■ F.G. and B.G.
■ K.D. and C.D.
■ Amanda Rachelle Hutchinson and Andrew Seth Hutchinson
■ Ernest Clyde Roberts and Carol Ann Norris
■ Matthew Shane Parrish and Jennifer Ann Parish
■ Kernnie Harris and James Harris
■ Michael Windsor and Samantha Windsor
■ Mary Garcia and Francisco Garcia
■ Ivan Alvarez and Susana Morales
■ Derrick Chancelor and Shauna Lyn Chancellor
■ L.C.C. and M.A.C.
■ Jessica Redd and Jerry Rains
■ Elizabeth Wiedeman and Brandon Wiedeman
■ Joyce Daniela Rodriguez Camacho and David Gutierrez Gallegos
■ Edith Reynoso Castillo and Jordan Colt Garcia
■ Sonia Blanco Cuellar and Isaac E. Cuellar
■ Minerva Gonzalez and Jermaine Chandler
■ Jason Holtzclaw and Destiny Holtzclaw
■ Benjamin David Belshaw and Kristen Bradford Belshaw
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Change of name: Cheyenne Autumn Fussell
■ JDRA Enterprises Inc DBA Loving Honda Integrity Texas Funding LP AKA Adance America
■ ■ ■
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Russell Conroy v. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Jason Ayers, speeding, deferred, community control for 90 days
■ Heather Lacombe Cocrell, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Daniel Jordan Daley, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Zackary Hodges, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Matthew Jessie-James Phillips, evading arrest or detention, convicted, 60 days confinement in county jail
■ Terrance Delrick Williams, criminal trespass, convicted, 20 days confinement in county jail
