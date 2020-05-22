Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Fairbanks Deason III, 29, and Johnnie Mae Lewis, 57
■ Daniel Joseph Tillar, 22, and Kaitlyn Marie LePage, 21
■ Christian Garcia, 23, and Guadalupe Morales, 21
■ Jason Lynn Oliver, 45, and Emily Suanne Bryan, 47
■ Randall Tyler Fry, 26, and Emily Leann Ellis, 25
■ Zackery Austin Collier, 28, and Alicia Maxine Garton, 30
■ Titus Trey Smith, 31, and Jonay Leeshun Johnson, 31
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alexis Rhodes, suit on debts
■ Kassandra Terrell Reed v. State of Texas, occupational driver’s license
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Larry Wayne Dykes, speeding, deferred,
■ Larry Wayne Dykes, speeding, convicted, 60 days jail
■ Nathaniel Foster Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 2 ounces, convicted, 60 days jail
■ Michael Wayne Ivy, theft, dismissed
■ Tyler Jamar Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, convicted; evading arrest/detention, convicted; 202 days jail
■ Jose Martinez, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, convicted; resisting arrest, search or transport, convicted; 15 months probation
■ Jarod Ray Pee, evading arrest/detention, convicted, one year probation
■ Rhea LaShun Richardson, theft by check, dismissed
