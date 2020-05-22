Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Fairbanks Deason III, 29, and Johnnie Mae Lewis, 57

■ Daniel Joseph Tillar, 22, and Kaitlyn Marie LePage, 21

■ Christian Garcia, 23, and Guadalupe Morales, 21

■ Jason Lynn Oliver, 45, and Emily Suanne Bryan, 47

■ Randall Tyler Fry, 26, and Emily Leann Ellis, 25

■ Zackery Austin Collier, 28, and Alicia Maxine Garton, 30

■ Titus Trey Smith, 31, and Jonay Leeshun Johnson, 31

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alexis Rhodes, suit on debts

■ Kassandra Terrell Reed v. State of Texas, occupational driver’s license

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Larry Wayne Dykes, speeding, deferred,

■ Larry Wayne Dykes, speeding, convicted, 60 days jail

■ Nathaniel Foster Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than 2 ounces, convicted, 60 days jail

■ Michael Wayne Ivy, theft, dismissed

■ Tyler Jamar Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, convicted; evading arrest/detention, convicted; 202 days jail

■ Jose Martinez, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, convicted; resisting arrest, search or transport, convicted; 15 months probation

■ Jarod Ray Pee, evading arrest/detention, convicted, one year probation

■ Rhea LaShun Richardson, theft by check, dismissed

