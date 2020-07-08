Police arrested Carrie Stanley, 33, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault after she allegedly struck a man in the head with a notebook during an argument at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone stole a Nintendo Switch, two controllers, four Nintendo Switch games (Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers, Mario Party and Animal Crossing), an Acer Laptop, charging cables and a surge protector from a woman’s vehicle in the 3000 block of South First Street as she was in the process of moving at 6:32 p.m. Monday.
