Someone driving a 2017 Dodge Journey that had been repossessed led officers on a vehicle chase around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Calvin Street, according to a Lufkin police report.
Officers later found 2 ounces or less of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1/1-B controlled substance inside the car, the report states.
