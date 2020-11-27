The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Autumn Grace Duguay, 18, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault/family violence causing bodily injury; Joseph Deshon Tarver, 19, of Lufkin, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants for no insurance, failure to control speed and two counts of no driver’s license, and warrants for failure to appear for assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest/detention and possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance; Kurtina Leatrice Davis, 41, of Lufkin, fraudulent use/possession of identifying info and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Brandi Marie Thomas, age unavailable, of Pollok, public intoxication; Theresa Spears, 54, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Larry Donnell Skillern Jr., 39, of Lufkin, motion to adjudicate guilt for escape from custody; and Tony Ray McKind, 28, of Lufkin, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
