LDN Police Reports

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous reports of theft Wednesday. Incidents included one in the 6300 block of Highway 147 around 9 a.m.; one in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 59 north at 10:20 a.m.; one in the 5100 block of U.S. Highway 59 around 11:35 a.m. and another in the 500 block of Shaw Street around 2:50 p.m.

The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Misty Nichole Ballard, 36, of Corrigan, two counts of public intoxication and possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance; Cody Lynn Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault by threats and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jasmyn Maree Hanhart, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia; Antonio Gene Brigges, age unavailable, of Manor, warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to drive in a single lane, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and no insurance; Enrique Castillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft by check; Jeremy Jevon Patton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of no insurance, five counts of no driver’s license, displaying expired license plates and Class C misdemeanor assault; Jessica Trejo, 29, of Houston, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Alexander Flores, age unavailable, of Diboll, unlawful carrying of weapon and driving while intoxicated; Latoya Ann Whitaker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, abandoning/endangering child/criminal negligence and warrant for assault/family violence; Zachary Scott Willeford, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication; and Alonna Malia Chiara, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.

