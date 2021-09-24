Lufkin police arrested Patrick Martin, 51, of Lufkin, on warrants after a short vehicle pursuit around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Park Lane in which he was a passenger, according to a police report.
The driver allegedly fled on foot and was not found. Another passenger was checked for warrants and released. Martin allegedly was in possession of a crack pipe at the time of his arrest, the report states.
