A man said a woman broke his headlight and she said he broke her mother’s mailbox in the 600 block of Cain Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Someone stole catalytic converters off six Toyota Tundras at Loving Toyota around 8:50 a.m. Monday. The dealership estimated it would cost roughly $2,300 to replace the part on each vehicle.
Someone stole catalytic converters off two vehicles at Loving Nissan around 9:35 a.m. Monday.
Someone stole items and money from a man in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
Someone discovered a fake $50 bill in a bank deposit in the 300 block of East Shepherd Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
A family member allegedly assaulted a woman in the 100 block of East Menefee Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.
A store reported a possible scam in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
Someone committed criminal trespass in the 500 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road around 1 a.m. Monday.
Someone reported theft in the 300 block of Pine Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Someone committed criminal mischief in the 200 block of Quail Creek Drive at 9:50 a.m. Monday.
Someone reported theft in the 4700 block of state Highway 103 west around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
Someone allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
Someone reported identity theft in the 1600 block of Cypress Point Road at 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Someone reported suspicious activity in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
Someone used a vehicle without permission in the 100 block of George Simpson Road around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
Someone trespassed in the 100 block of Cumming Street at 8:05 p.m. Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Arrests and charges include: Jennifer Graves, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; Whitney Hogue, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; Tye’Tierra Thompson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence causing bodily injury; Candice Sabrina Lee, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury to date/family/household member; and Stacy Jemain Edwards, age unavailable, of Houston, warrants for theft of property between $750 and $2,500, theft of property between $500 and $1,500 and two counts of theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000.
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Raymond Terry Hamilton Jr., 40, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault/family violence and bail jumping and failure to appear.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Alandis Montrell Douglas, 20, of Lufkin, on a warrant for unlawful carrying of weapons (plain view in vehicle).
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
