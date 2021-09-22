The Diboll Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals responsible for the Aug. 28 death of Kaylor Campbell, according to a post on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Kaylor was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on South First Street in Diboll around 2:30 a.m. At the intersection of First and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, a small dark-colored car pulled along the driver’s side of Campbell’s vehicle. Multiple unidentified individuals in the other vehicle allegedly fired numerous gunshots into Campbell’s vehicle, killing him, the post states. The shooters reportedly drove away northbound on South First Street.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.